UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension’s livestock team will be offering two research-based workshops on animal welfare practices regarding beef, sheep and swine.
A two-day workshop, “Animal Welfare Officer Certification Training,” will occur from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 13, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College.
The workshop is intended for live production managers, animal welfare officers, processing plant supervisors and slaughterhouse employees. Taught by a specialist from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom and Penn State Extension professionals, the event will cover proven animal handling and slaughter practices in a practical, interactive format, according to organizers.
“Impact of Managing Animal Well-Being on Meat Quality” will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.
Designed for processing plant supervisors, producers, packers and slaughterhouse owners, on-farm production managers, and animal welfare professionals, the workshop will address practices that ensure well-being of livestock in relation to meat product quality. The session will cover: proper handling of swine and cattle before, during and after transport to the packer; on-farm facilities to assist with proper animal loading and handling; evaluating the cost of a bruise; meat quality links to animal welfare and care on farm; antibiotic use and resistance on-farm; and antibiotic and pharmaceutical stewardship and impact on meat quality.
Participants may register for either workshop through May 31. For the two-day workshop, registration covers lunches and complimentary access to the half-day workshop. A buffet lunch is included with registration for the half-day workshop.
More information about the event series is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/animal-welfare-training.
