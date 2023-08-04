SUNBURY — Motorists are advised that a resurfacing project continues on Routes 405 and 61 (Front Street) in Sunbury, and Route 11 in Northumberland.
Through Friday, Aug. 18, Route 61 (the Veterans Memorial Bridge) on and off ramps will be closed Sunbury while the contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., performs milling and resurfacing of the on and off ramps on Route 61.
Motorists will still have access to the Veterans Memorial Bridge by following flaggers and the signed detour. Work will be performed between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Motorists should expect delays in traffic and use alternate routes.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., is the prime contractor for this $2.3 million resurfacing project. Work on this project includes base repairs, mill and pave, bridge preservation, ADA ramps, and new curbing.
Work is expected to be completed in September, weather permitting.
