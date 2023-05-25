Boat launch dedicated

WINFIELD — he Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting Wednesday at the newly acquired Winfield Access, along the West Branch Susquehanna River in Union Township, Union County.
This new boating access was built in partnership with PennDOT, as a way to offset environmental impacts to the river during construction of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) project bridge.
The location provides public access to the West Branch Susquehanna River, a designated Pennsylvania Water Trail, for powered and unpowered boats and includes parking for several dozen vehicles and boat trailers.
In addition, the PFBC celebrated National Safe Boating Week, from May 20-26, and shared a safe boating checklist, including: Wear a life jacket, never operate a boat while impaired, have a float plan to let someone know where you'll be boating in case of emergency, check the weather forecast before and during your boating trip, and have proper boat registrations or launch permits.
"The Fish and Boat Commission, we manage roughly 300 boating access sites across the Commonwealth," said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC executive director. "The Winfield Access was part of PennDOT's Central Susquehanna Valley Throughway project, and it was developed to offset environmental recreational impact to the river."
