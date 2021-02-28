State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — An 18-year-old New Berlin man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 12:44 a.m. Feb. 27 along North Broad and Bridge streets, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Troopers said the unnamed driver was stopped in a 2012 Volkswagen, at which time he displayed signs of impairment. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI
DANVILLE — Troopers from Selinsgrove stopped a 2018 Toyota Corolla driven by a 26-year-old Northumberland woman and found the woman to be under the influence of alcohol.
Charges were filed against Mariah Seaman-Hare, 26, of Northumberland, following the stop at 2:41 a.m. Feb. 20 along Northumberland Street and Continental Boulevard, Danville, Montour County.
DUI
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland man was arrested after he was allegedly found to be operating a 2005 Toyota Corolla while under the influence of a controlled substance.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:10 p.m. Feb. 12 along Route 522 and Middle Creek Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. Tristan Estela-Aviles, 23, was arrested.
DUI/drug possession
CENTER TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Middleburg man was arrested after he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of THC liquid, according to police.
Daniel Englehart was arrested following an alleged incident involving a 2007 Subaru Impreza at 10:26 a.m. Feb. 12 along Bucksey and Middle roads, Center Township, Snyder County.
DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman was allegedly under the influence and in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia following a crash at 10:51 p.m. Feb. 10 along North Susquehanna Trail and Victor Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Makayla Secia was arrested after she crashed her 2012 Ford Focus, police reported.
DUI/drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Springwater, N.Y., woman was arrested for DUI and possession after troopers found her vehicle disabled on the side of the road.
Troopers said a vehicle was found at 7 a.m. Feb. 11 along Route 11 south, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Karen Ward was found in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and arrested for drug violations and DUI. Charges of DUI are pending toxicology tests, troopers noted.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Three Northumberland Countians were arrested after a vehicle stop at 11:54 a.m. Feb. 11 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Andrea Demsey, 54, of Sunbury; Brianna Bland, 19, of Shamokin; and Curtis Groom, 32, of Milton, were arrested, police noted.
The driver, who was not named, was arrested for DUI while the passengers were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. The stop involved a 2008 Lincoln-Continental MKS, police added.
2-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 4:43 p.m. Feb. 25 along White Top Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
A 2003 Jeep Wrangler driven by Warren E. Moyer, 64, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2007 Ford Explorer driven by Joseph L. Benner, 63, of Richfield, police reported. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
Moyer will be cited with following too closely.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Danville woman was cited after she allegedly backed her car into a legally parked vehicle and fled without notifying anyone.
The alleged incident occurred at 5:22 p.m. Feb. 25 in the parking lot of Ross Dress, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Jean D. Kiewlak, 62, of Danville, allegedly backed a 2009 Mercury Mountaineer into a parked 1997 Chevrolet Camaro and fled. She will be cited with duty to give information and render aid.
Hit and run
SHAMOKIN DAM — A southbound vehicle passed a 2012 Kia Soul in an unsafe manner, police reported, cut back into the southbound lane, which forced the Kia off the roadway, then fled southbound.
The Kia, driven by a 16-year-old Port Trevorton girl, sustained disabling damage when it stuck the curb, police noted. The alleged incident occurred at 10:54 a.m. Feb. 25 along North Susquehanna Trail, south of West 11th Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Hit and run
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Millerstown man was cited after his vehicle crashed and he was not located at the scene.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 6:20 a.m. Feb. 27 along Oriental Road, west of Reichenbach Road, Perry Township, Snyder County. Wayne A. Billow was allegedly operating a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling east when the vehicle went out of control, left the roadway and struck an embankment. Billow, police said, was not at the scene and did not report the crash to police. He will be cited with immediate notice of accident to police department, it was noted.
Neglect of care
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident at Selinsgrove Center involving patient abuse by staff.
The alleged incident occurred between 7 and 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at the center, Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County. The investigation is ongoing, police noted.
False reports to law enforcement
SELINSGROVE — An unnamed suspect allegedly reported to various agencies that a 44-year-old Selinsgrove man sexually assaulted her son, despite the man not having any contact with the child.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 11 a.m. Jan. 15 along Bridge St., Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Burglary
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Two Philadelphia men have been charged in connection with a burglary at Shade Mountain Pharmacy.
Derrick Haines, 28, and Christopher Welch, 38, have been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, attempted theft and criminal mischief. Troopers responded at 3:05 a.m. Jan. 22 to the pharmacy, 9627 Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County, and found the door was ajar with pry marks visible on the door frame. An alarm system had been ripped from the wall and a security camera damaged, police added.
Troopers said the two men have also been charged with numerous other burglaries at pharmacies.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman was cited after she allegedly took three five-gallon bottles of water from a Giant Food Store without paying.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:39 p.m. Jan. 29 at Giant, 330 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County. Robbin Hildreth, 53, of Sunbury, was cited.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman allegedly stole groceries from Walmart over the course of several weeks.
Troopers said a 53-year-old Sunbury woman took $51.49 from the Walmart at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident involving the withdrawal of a large amount of money from the personal account of an inmate at Snyder County Prison.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 8 at the prison, Old Colony Road, Penn Township, Snyder County. The inmate, 45, of Middleburg, allegedly had a large amount of money withdrawn from his personal checking account. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a tractor-trailer crash at 6:55 p.m. Feb. 24 along Route 15 south, north of Knipe Road, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
A 2012 Kenworth driven by Curtis F. Henry, 57, of North Versailles, was taking a right curve when it went off the roadway, into the median, struck three guide wire posts and an embankment, troopers noted. Henry was belted and was not injured.
Theft by deception
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 49-year-old Trout Run woman was obtained and a fraudulent checking account opened, troopers noted.
The alleged incident occurred sometime Jan. 9 along Caldwell Road, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County. The investigation is ongoing.
