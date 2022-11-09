LEWISBURG — While Democrats John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro won their respective races for U.S. Senate and Pennsylvania governor, it was Republicans riding a red wave locally.
In Union County, a strong showing by Republican voters ended with unofficial results shaded in the red. Union County had a total of 26,289, registered voters of which 16,125 voters cast their ballots, resulting in a 61.34% voter turnout.
In the race for U.S. Senate, Dr. Oz gathered 9,377, votes while Fetterman garnered 6,160 votes. In the governor's race, Mastriano collected 8,874 votes, compared to Shapiro's 6,825 votes. For the 15th Congressional District seat, winning Republican Glen Thompson received 9,854 votes, compared to Democratic challenger Mike Molesevich's 6,022 votes.
In Northumberland County, election officials reported a total of 57,678 registered voters with 32,502 ballots cast, resulting in a 56.35% voter turnout. Oz received 20,439 votes to Fetterman's 2,018 votes. Mastriano garnered 18,616 votes to Shaprio's 11,729. In the race for the 9th Congressional District seat won by Republican Dan Meuser, he garnered 22,398 votes to Waldman's 9,442.
In Snyder County election officials tabulated a total of 22,726 registered voters, of which 15,424 voters decided to cast their ballots resulting in a 67.87% voter turnout. Unofficial election results showed Oz carried most of the vote, with 10,650 to Fetterman's 4,205 votes. Mastriano collected 10,207 votes, to 4,852 for Shapiro. In the U.S. 15th Congressional District, Thompson cleared 11,220 votes to Molesevich's 3,953 votes.
In Montour County, election officials reported a12,301 registered voters, but only 6,137 ballots were cast, resulting in a 49.89% voter turnout.
Oz collected 3,850 votes to Fetterman's 2,018 votes. Mastriano received 3,635 votes to Shapiro's 2,336 votes. In the race for the 9th Congressional District, Meuser collected 4,326 votes to Waldman's 1,767 votes.
In Lycoming County, election officials reported 71,977 registered voters with, 46,288 total ballots cast, resulting in an overall voter turnout of 64.31%.
Oz collected 31,069 votes to Fetterman's 13,418 votes. Mastriano captured 29,654 votes to Shapiro's 15,506 votes. In the 9th Congressional District, Meuser collected 18,662 votes to Waldman's 8,906 votes. In the 15th Congressional District, Thompson received 14,164 votes to Molesevich's 3,856 votes.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
