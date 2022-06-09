LEWISBURG — In recognition of Men’s Health Month, UPMC is offering free urologic screenings and consultations for men experiencing the condition of post void drip.
The screenings will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at UPMC Specialty Care, 2330 Saint Mary St. W., Lewisburg.
Appointments are limited and required. To schedule, call 570-522-8328.
