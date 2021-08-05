MILTON — With a gleam in her eyes and excitement in her voice, Elaine Pfeil anxiously shares about the pending debut of her theater company’s latest, unique, production.
The Micro Theatre on Broadway will project its latest production, “Peter Pan,” at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, from the vacant lot across from the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street. A meet and greet with some of the actors involved will take place from 7 to 8 p.m.
Pfeil founded the theater company immediately prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the group planned to present short plays from the colonial-style home she and her husband John own on Broadway.
With the onset of the pandemic, Pfeil and fellow thespians started participating in weekly virtual play readings.
Utilizing Zoom, the group last summer produced its first play, “Adventures of Mouse Deer.” The production was edited by Pfeil and posted on the theater group’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Over the holidays, the group released a readers-theater version of “A Christmas Carol,” also produced via Zoom.
“I had, in my head, ‘Peter Pan,’” Pfeil shared. “That was different than we did before.”
She decided to have her theater company move forward with the production after learning of the pending closure of a costume shop in Eastern Pennsylvania.
“I got such a deal on the (‘Peter Pan’) costumes (from the shop),” Pfeil said, with excitement.
After securing the costumes for the production, Pfeil downloaded the “Peter Pan” book online and adapted the script for her theater company’s virtual production.
“We’ve been working on this for at least a couple of months,” she said.
Approximately 20 different actors have been involved in rehearsing and recording the production, all via Zoom.
“Our actors come from coast to coast, New Jersey to California,” Pfeil said. “The least-experienced person, who has never done theater, he’s from New Jersey. Our professional actor is from Los Angeles.”
Pfeil mailed costumes and props to each actor involved in the production. In order to “up the production quality” she also made sure multiple like props were mailed to the actors, as necessary.
“If four people use the same prop, I have four of (those props) and mail them to everyone,” she noted. “We really had to up the production values to make this interesting.”
Pfeil has spent hours editing the scenes which were recorded via Zoom.
Friday’s outdoor projection of the production is being sponsored by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), with the Milton Public Library’s screen and projection equipment being used.
“I’m thrilled to have the support of other organizations in town,” Pfeil said.
After Friday’s debut of the production, Pfeil said it will be uploaded to the theater company’s YouTube page.
She is already formulating ideas for the theater company’s next work.
“If the (COVID-19) pandemic doesn’t send us all back into our holes, I have some interesting ideas for the holiday season in Milton, to do something interactive with ‘A Christmas Carol,’” Pfeil said.
In addition to directing the production, Pfeil portrays Wendy.
The “Peter Pan” cast also includes: Debi Prestine, of Mechanicsburg, as Peter Pan; Michael Mahon, of Los Angeles, Calif., as Mr. Darling/Captain Hook; Christine Johnson, of Williamsport, as Mrs. Darling; Betty Anne Leiby, of Williamsport, as Nana; Brian Silva, of Carlisle, as John; Dave Lang, of Harrisburg, as Michael; Angelina SantaLucia, of Williamsport, as Jane/Voice of Tinker Bell; Steve Anderson, of Milton, as Narrator/Mullins the Pirate; Sandi Trait, of Wernersville, as Slightly; Larry Fryda, of Williamsport, as Tootles; Nick Mellis, of Lawrenceville, N.J., as Nibs; Debbie Lose, of Selinsgrove, as Curly; Sarah Pardys, of Philadelphia, as Twin 1/Cecco the Pirate; Marci Lumer, of Huntingdon Valley, as Twin 2/Noodler the Pirate; Charlie Getchell, of Williamsport, as Smee; and Kyle Huggins, of Williamsport, as Starkey.
The debut screening of The Micro Theatre on Broadway’s production of “Peter Pan” is being held in conjunction with Milton’s First Friday event, taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. in Riverview Park on South Front Street.
First Friday will feature vendors, and music by The Trasitti Ensemble.
