DANVILLE — Four Service 1st Federal Credit Union employees recently completed the Enhanced Financial Counseling Certification Program (FiCEP) through the CrossState Credit Union Foundation.
The following completed the program: Chrissy Coller, assistant market manager, Service 1st Lewisburg office; Coleen Snover, vice president Training and Development; Matt Gardill, assistant market manager, Service 1st Mifflinburg Office; and Morgan Mattern, assistant vice president Mifflinburg Market
This was the fifth group of Service 1st professionals to attend this program. To date, 25 Service 1st team members have earned their Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC) designation by completing the program.
