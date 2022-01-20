LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre will continue its season in February with a stage adaptation of the novel "The Secret Garden" by Frances Hodgson Burnett, adapted by Pamela Sterling.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
"The Secret Garden" brings to life the story of a self-centered young orphan girl, Mary Lennox, sent to live with her distant uncle in Misselthwaite Manor on the moors of Yorkshire, England. Full of dark corners and strange night-time noises, Mary is certain there is more to Misselthwaite than meets the eye.
With the help of a colorful cast of characters who live and work in the manor and its gardens, Mary embarks on an adventure to uncover the location of a secret garden and the source of mysterious cries that echo through the house at night.
This production is directed by Peter Wiley, long-time director.
Because of the reduced seating capacity, RiverStage is also planning to offer a livestreaming broadcast option for this show, the details of which will be announced online in the coming weeks.
The cast is led by Ketaki Hutchinson playing Mary Lennox. Her young companions Dickon and Colin are played by Caleb Rosinski and Orissa Reed, respectively. The other inhabitants of Misselthwaite Manor include the maid Martha Sowerby (Sarah Bell), housekeeper Mrs. Medlock (Joanne Lauer), gardener Bea Weatherstaff (Elaine Pfeil), master of the house Archibald Craven (Peter Zerbe) and his brother, Dr. Craven (Andrew Confair). The final member of the ensemble is the enchanting Robin who helps guide Mary on her journey, who will be brought to life through puppetry and movement by classically trained dancer Ralph Sayers.
The set is designed by Dennis Merkle and Wiley, with lights by Stefan Eisenhower, costumes by Maggie Able and stage management by Heather Swartz.
For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit www.riverstagetheatre.org, send email to info@riverstagetheatre.org, or call 570-989-0848.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.