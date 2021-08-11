UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Master Gardener program will be holding basic training in multiple counties across the state.
The Penn State Master Gardener Program is administered at the county level where recruitment, training, and volunteer service occur. Trainees must apply for the program in their county of residence. Not every county schedules a basic training class every year.
Basic training class schedules vary based on location and include the following topics: Botany, plant propagation, soil health and fertilizer management, composting, controlling pests safely, entomology, plant diseases, indoor plants, vegetables, lawn care, pruning, woody ornamentals, herbaceous plants, native plants, weeds, and other invasives.
Registration for individual county basic training sessions and other details can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-training-2021.
