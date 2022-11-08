LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced new and returning Board of Directors leadership and appointments. The Board of Directors, made up of members of the community and Medical staff, serve to guide the hospital in meeting the healthcare needs of the area.
Re-elected for three-year terms and continuing their roles are J. Donald Steele Jr., president and CEO of The Northumberland National Bank, chair of the Board; and Timm Moyer, co-founder of MoJo Active Inc., vice chair.
Also re-elected for three-year terms for the Class of 2025 were: Adanma C. Akujieze, CFO, Larson Design Group Inc.; and Leslie P. Temple, market leader/business development officer, Fulton Bank.
New to the board by way of nomination of the Medical staff is: Philip R. Peterson, M.D., Evangelical Community Hospital, Emergency Medicine Group. He will serve a three-year term.
He joins David Zelechoski, M.D., Internal Medicine of Evangelical, and Christopher Motto, M.D., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical.
Corporate Officers of the Board remain as Kendra Aucker, president; James A. Stopper, treasurer; and William Anderson III, corporate secretary.
