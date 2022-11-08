LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced new and returning Board of Directors leadership and appointments. The Board of Directors, made up of members of the community and Medical staff, serve to guide the hospital in meeting the healthcare needs of the area.

Re-elected for three-year terms and continuing their roles are J. Donald Steele Jr., president and CEO of The Northumberland National Bank, chair of the Board; and Timm Moyer, co-founder of MoJo Active Inc., vice chair.

