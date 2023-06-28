State Police at Selinsgrove Crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 12:30 p.m. June 19 at Tame Deer Road and North Hill Drive, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 16-year-old Winfield boy was driving a 2006 Acura northbound on North Hill Drive when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck an embankment and traveled to Tame Deer Road. Charges of driving under the influence are pending the outcome of an investigation.
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Edward Mackert, 37, of Sunbury, was charged after allegedly violating a protection from abuse order held by a 36-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman.
The incident occurred at 8 p.m. June 17 at Sunoco, Routes 35 and 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:15 p.m. June 13 along Warrensville Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Chevrolet Trax driven by Michael Myers, 19, of Montgomery, made a left-hand turn and struck a 2011 Hyundai Tucson driven by Michelle Peters, 52, of Montoursville. Myers was cited with vehicle turning left.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — K.C. Larson Inc., of Williamsport, reported the theft of $2,907 check.
The incident was reported Jan. 17 along Eck Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported that a 39-year-old Unityville woman was shoved after confronting protestors at Target.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:18 p.m. June 23 along South Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
