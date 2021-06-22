SELINSGROVE - Susquehanna University announced Monday that a COIVD-19 vaccination will be required for all students to be enrolled for classes for the fall 2021 semester.
"As advised by the American College Health Association, vaccination not only offers protection against disease transmission, but it also protects those unable to get vaccinated themselves," said David Richard, professor of biology and Susquehanna's COVID-19 coordinator. "A vaccinated student body also will allow us to return to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy."
Susquehanna announced in April that it will return to fully in-person instruction for the fall 2021 semester. There will not be a remote learning option.
Among the 150 students present on campus this summer, 100% have complied with the university's vaccination requirement, allowing them to successfully reside and work on campus while hundreds of employees prepare for the beginning of the fall term.
Most staff have also returned to work on campus since the start of June, and three-fourths of SU faculty and staff have reported that they are fully vaccinated.
Visit Susquehanna's website for the full vaccination policy www.susqu.edu/coronavirus-update/covid-vaccinations and more information.
