Agency donates to women's center

MIFFLINBURG — Runkle Agency recently matched a donation from Goodville Mutual to Expectations Women’s Center for a total contribution of $2,000, in recognition and support of the efforts of Expectations to make a positive, lasting impact on the lives of women and families in the Susquehanna Valley.
Expectations Women’s Center, through offices in Williamsport and Lewisburg, serves approximately 400 individuals each year by providing answers, education and support to women and men struggling with a pregnancy decisions, the prospect of parenting or the challenges of raising a family. Expectations also provides lab-quality pregnancy tests and limited obstetrical ultrasound; education for pregnancy options, healthy pregnancy, healthy parenting, and healthy relationships; and material support of clothing and supplies.
