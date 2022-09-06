Union County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael H. Sholley Sentencings
• David B. Yoder, 21, of New York, N.Y., received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Robert A. Mull, 37, of Lewisburg, received two years probation for guilty pleas to two counts of retail theft under ring.
• Ernest L. Freas, 38, of South Williamsport, received two years probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI impaired ability, incapacity of driving safely.
• Brian K. Gemberling, 58, of Mifflinburg, received five years probation for a guilty plea to felony failure to verify address or be photographed.
• James L. McKeithan, 35, of Mechanicsburg, received five years probation for a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking movable property.
• Michael A. Morales, 37, of Niceville, Fla., received 72 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor first offense DUI.
• Rodney B. Noll, 72, of Lewisburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault.
• Coryn L. Yakich, 25, of Elizabeth, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI impaired ability, incapacity of driving safely.
• Tammy D. Goss, 30, of Maspeth, N.Y., received five years probation for a guilty plea to felony criminal conspiracy engage in manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
• Tyler T. Adams, 24, of Lewisburg, received six to 24 months confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault. Felony counts of assault by prisoner on another and aggravated assault attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon were dismissed.
• Roy A. Kline, 61, of Winfield, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI impaired ability, incapacity of driving safely.
• Christopher M. Catherman, 31, of Mifflinburg, received 11 months, 28 days to 23 months, 29 days confinement and eight years probation for a guilty plea to felony aggravated assault, victim less than age 6, defendant age 18 or older. Felony counts of aggravated assault, victim less than age 6, defendant age 18 or older and endangering the welfare of children were dismissed.
• Jason P. Ranck, 44, of Hughesville, received three to 12 months confinement and four years probation for a guilty plea to retail theft take merchandise. Ranck also received one year probation for a guilty plea to disorderly conduct engage in fighting.
• Clarence W. Rossman, of Lewistown, received 54 months to 15 years confinement for a guilty plea to felony aggravated assault attempt to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference. An allegation of contempt for violation or order or agreement was withdrawn.
• Hong Z. Shen, 55, of New York, N.Y., received six months to 12 months confinement and four years probation for a guilty plea to felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
• Dakota E. Face, 29, of Pittsburgh, received five years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, movable property.
• Maryjo Hawes, 54, of State College, received two years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Jacob W. Heverly, 29, of New Columbia, received six to 12 months confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered consecutive with 12 months to four years confinement for a guilty plea to felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer.
• Lori J. Kimball, 38, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1.
• Stephen T. Naglak, 45, received two years probation for a no contest plea to recklessly endangering another person.
• Shannon M. Parrish, 35, of White Deer, received one year probation for simple assault, one year probation apiece for two counts of intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered.
• Clayton J. Reed, 21, of Millersville, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Holly M. Smith, 19, of Milton, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
Plea court
• Clifford W. Titus, 41, of Nescopeck, entered a no contest plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3.
• Gabriel A. Gramly, 20, of Mifflinburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI impaired ability, incapacity of driving safely.
State Police at Milton DUI
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported taking Shayne Koch, 60, of Selinsgrove, into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Koch was taken into custody as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:36 a.m. Aug. 14 at Hassenplug and Paddy Mountain roads, Hartley Township, Union County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Three Williamsport men have been charged after allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for $591.25 worth of merchandise.
Troopers have charged William Watson, 32, Ronnie Schley, 42, and Christopher West, 45, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:13 p.m. Aug. 17 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Four Lycoming County residents have been charged after allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for 204 items, totaling $3,229.06.
Troopers said they’ve charged Gage Farr, 27, of Montoursville, and William Watson, 32, Nicole Hostetler, 34 and Sarah McGahan, 41, all of Williamsport, as the result of the incident which occurred at 7:20 a.m. Aug. 20 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Stephanie Flood, 28, of York, was charged as the result of an incident in which Jorddin Rodgers, 22, of Danville, was the victim, troopers reported.
The incident occurred at 11 a.m. Aug. 30 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Rebekkah Marie Weller, 21, Lewisburg; Bryce William Koonsman, 21, Lewisburg
• Alexis Marie Bowers, 28, Jacobus; Cody Alan Graves, 27, Norwich, N.Y.
• Gabrielle Marie Holko, 30, Lewisburg; Calin Marie McCullion, 32, Lewisburg
• Chelsea Eileen Shervinskie, 30, New Columbia; Ryan James Davis, 26, New Columbia
• Emily Mae Rager, 20, New Columbia; Dakota Wesley Hollenbach, 20, New Columbia
• Rachel Amanda Hill, 34, Lewisburg; John Anthony Kavusak III, 45, Lewisburg
Deed transfers
• Richard S. Allen, Richard S. Allen agent, Nancy A. Allen by agent to Mutchler Prop LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Mark Wenger, Rhoda Wenger to Samuel L. King, Angela B. King, property in Buffalo Townsip, $1.
• Barry A. Boney executor, Edward M. Hackenberg estate, Mark Rabuck executor to Phillip M. Walter, Robin D. Walter, property in Limestone Township, $104,000.
• Glenn Ross Alexander to Raquel M. Alexander, property in East Buffalo Township, quit claim, $1.
• Donald E. Spickler Sr. attorney, Sondra L. Spickler attorney, Jean F. Spickler by attorney to Jar Rentals LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Vaughn L. Shirk executor, William B. Shirk executor to Dorothy R. Shirk estate to Vaughn L. Shirk, William B. Shirk, Jill A. Shirk, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Agnes L. Osborn estate, John Henry Osborn executor to Gregory G. Cendoma Jr., Joseph L. Cendoma, Christy L. Cendoma, property in Lewisburg, $192,000.
• Stanley A. Sauers, Sandra K. Sauers to Jason S. Martin, Pauline M. Martin, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Robert L. Deitrick estate, Jean R. Deitrick executor, Jean R. Deitrick to Chad C. Waltman, Jennifer E. Waltman, property in White Deer Township, $70,000.
• Nicholas J. McMillan to Ari J. Colin, Barbara Holden Colin, property in Union Township, $10.
• David R. Ranck, Candie Ranck to Elizabeth Noel Shuck, Brady Koonsman, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Adam J. Weitzel Leishman, Kelsey A. Weitzel Leishman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brett D. Fillmore, Catherine E. Fillmore to Dipak M. Patel, Priyanka D. Patel, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• William D. Pontius by attorney, Bonnie T. Pontius, Bonnie T. Pontius attorney to Shawn D. Pontius, property in Lewis Township, postponement of right of first refusal, no cash consideration.
• Charles Shailer Goss, Laura Radack Goss to Charles Shailer Goss, Laura Radak Goss, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Brian Wesley Williams to Charles E.A. Bailey, Alison Busch, Daniel L. Busch, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Mark H. Lemon executor, Gary Paul Bottiger estate to Conner E. Carey, Kylee J. Carey, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Richard D. Zimmerman, Suetta S. Zimmerman, Suetta S. Reiff to Tammy J. Bubb trustee, Lori R. Hackenberg trustee, Sherwood E. Hackenberg family protection trust, property in Lewis Township, $210,000.
• Rodney D. Witherite to Tyler L. Watson, Sarah E. Watson, property in Kelly Township, $655,000.
