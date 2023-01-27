TURBOTVILLE — Kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school opens Feb. 1 in the Warrior Run School District.
In order to begin the registration process parents should go to the district website, www.wrsd.org, and complete the “new student registration” enrollment process in the community web portal. Once the student is registered, fill out the kindergarten registration survey as this will speed up the process on registration day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.