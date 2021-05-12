MILTON — The Milton Area School District school board will be considering up to $3.75 million in upgrades to the high school HVAC system.
Damion Spahr, of SitelogIQ, presented proposed upgrades to the board during a committee session held Tuesday via Zoom. The board in April approved SitelogIQ to submit a proposal for upgrading the system.
During his presentation, Spahr proposed the work to include: Providing new chilled water piping, providing new unit ventilators and fan coil units; adding air conditioning in shop classrooms; providing reheating systems in the cafeteria, gym and auditorium; and upgrading an automatic temperature control system to a direct digital control.
Spahr expects the project will cost between $2.5 and $3.75 million. However, he noted his company will provide options for reducing the cost of the project.
If the board approves the project by June, he said as much work as possible will be completed over the summer. Any equipment which arrives after the start of the 2021-2022 school year would be installed at night and during the weekends.
Brett Hosterman, chair of the board’s Facilities Committee, said when upgrades to the HVAC system were first considered two years ago the cost of the project was estimated at $1 million. He asked Spahr if the cost of the project will continue to increase if the board opts to hold off on the work.
“Projects like this are escalating at over 5%,” Spahr explained. “It has to do with materials… Even insulation costs are escalating.”
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the board previously discussed using federal CARES ESSERS funding to cover the cost of the project.
According to Keegan, Milton received $2.2 million in ESSERS 2.0 funding. Of that, she said $1.7 million is committed to drawing down the deficit in the 2021-2022 budget, which is expected to be approved during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 18.
In addition, Keegan said Milton will be receiving $4.4 million in ESSERS 3.0 funds. Of that, 20% must be committed to combating learning loss.
With all of that in mind, Keegan said the district will have approximately $3.5 million in ESSERS funds which could be committed to the HVAC project.
The board is expected to further discuss and consider the project in June.
By a vote of 7-2, the board approved a $61,000 change order, primarily to change the type of fencing to be used at the stadium currently under construction to the rear of the high school.
Voting against the change order were board members Andrew Frederick and Lindsay Kessler. Voting in favor were Christine Rantz, Kevin Fry, Ken Snyder, Hosterman, Dr. Leocadia Paliulis, Eric Moser and Dr. Alvin Weaver.
Prior to the vote, Frederick expressed concern with the cost of the fencing.
Keegan said the change order was the first requested as part of the $14.1 million project to renovate the stadium, and build a wellness facility.
She said the funds will come from soft costs, of which the board has budgeted $1.3 million for the project. In addition, Keegan said the district has budgeted $1.3 million in contingency funds for the project.
The stadium, which will feature a turf field and all-weather track, is expected to be completed by the start of the 2021-2022 athletic season. The groundbreaking for the project occurred in April.
Andrew Rantz, high school co-principal, reported to the board that the school is in the process of receiving approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) to launch a Diversified Occupations program as part of its Career and Technical Education curriculum.
Under the terms of the program, Rantz said seniors would spend at least 20 hours per week in a paid position at an area business, in order to learn a trade in a particular field. In addition, Rantz said students enrolled in the program would be required to spend one hour of classroom time per week learning skills such as resume writing and interviewing.
He said students who take part in the program will have to be identified prior to their sophomore year in order to make sure they take all of the classes required for graduation prior to their senior year.
Rantz credited district teacher Amanda Smith-Derck, who recently received certification to oversee the program. He said Smith-Derck has already connected with numerous area businesses which have agreed to take on students participating in the program.
“She has done a tremendous amount of work preparing for the 2020-2021 school year to kick this off,” Rantz said, of Smith-Derck.
To date, he said five students have committed to taking part in the program. Rantz expects those numbers to grow as students must be identified early in order to make sure they meet graduation requirements.
“As we build the program we will target those students who wish to get involved, around their sophomore year,” he said. “There’s a lot of responsibility and accountability on the students to make sure they are meeting the job requirements.”
The meeting included a 30-minute executive session to discuss personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.