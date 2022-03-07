MILTON — The Milton YMCA will be offering lifeguard certification training.
A pre-test will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 27, with classes being held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3, 10 and 25.
Recertifications will be held April 22-23.
For more information or to register, stop by the YMCA at 12 Bound Ave., or call 570-742-7321.
