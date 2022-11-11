“Be humble.”
Those words were clearly conveyed to Ty Gibbs over his team radio as he took the checkered flag Saturday in Phoenix to claim the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.
As Gibbs climbed from his car in celebration, he was greeted by a chorus of boos from the fans. In fact, that was the loudest I can recall a championship winner being booed in a very long time, if ever.
The advisory to “be humble” was issued to Gibbs as he rubbed many the wrong way by comparing himself to Jesus after crashing teammate Brandon Jones to win the penultimate race in Martinsville. The move cost Jones a chance to compete for the championship this past weekend in Phoenix.
Not only did that incident draw the ire of team manufacturer Toyota, but it raised concern about future sponsorship dollars for the Gibbs team. Jones’ father is an executive at Rheem, one of the Gibbs’ team sponsors.
While Gibbs celebrated the greatest accomplishment of his life Saturday — surrounded by controversy — he experienced possibly his greatest life tragedy a few hours later.
Gibbs’ father Coy, an executive within the Joe Gibbs Racing team, died unexpectedly in his sleep that night. It’s the second tragic loss of a son for legendary team owner Joe Gibbs, as his son JD died in 2019, after fighting a neurological condition.
However, more than the advisory to “be humble,” I have a feeling that losing his father just hours after winning a championship will make Ty Gibbs a much more humble person — both on and off the track.
While he has rubbed many the wrong way in the Xfinity series, Gibbs has mostly stayed out of trouble while filling in for Kurt Busch at 23XI racing over the last four months.
Should Gibbs step into the No. 18 owned by his grandfather for the 2023 season, I expect he will largely fly under the radar. That’s not a bad thing, either. It’s exactly what a young rookie who needs to earn the respect of his fellow competitors, and fans, must do.
While Gibbs was the loudest booed champion over the weekend, the race he won was the most competitive contested over the three days.
The Xfinity race featured a fabulous battle for the win among Gibbs, and fellow championship contenders Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier.
Sunday’s Cup race was the worst of the weekend, and I’m not just stating that because Joey Logano — whom I’m not a fan of — won.
The race was a real snoozer, with Logano dominating the show. His teammate Ryan Blaney would be the perfect No. 2 Formula 1 driver.
Like Rubens Barichello, Felipe Masa, Mark Webber, Daniel Ricciardo, Valetteri Bottas and Sergio Perez — all of whom have dutifully played “second fiddle” to much more famous F1 teammates — Blaney clearly followed team orders Sunday.
Blaney obviously had a better car than Logano over the final laps. But being a “team player,” Blaney followed Logano to the finish line, not challenging for the win so that championship contender Ross Chastain didn’t have a chance to close in on Logano.
Surprisingly, Logano is now a two-time NASCAR Cup champion.
The 2022 NASCAR season was full of changes, with the season highlighted by a new car and 19 different race winners.
The year also opened in a different setting, with NASCAR conducting an exhibition race on a purpose-build track inside of the LA Coliseum.
The race was far more competitive than I expected, with Logano opening the year with a win. He then bumped William Byron out of the lead to win at Darlington, claimed a victory in the first Cup race contested at Gateway International Raceway near St. Louis, and guaranteed his spot in the final four with a win in Las Vegas.
Perhaps the most deserving champion to be crowned this past weekend was Zane Smith, in the truck series. The runner up in each of the last two truck seasons, Smith ran strong all year to claim a much-deserved championship.
Many have Smith pegged as a star of the future. Over the next year, he must continue to step up his truck performances, and land a top Cup ride. If he doesn’t, he may quickly fade into the NASCAR record books as yet another driver who could win a truck championship, but couldn’t progress from there.
