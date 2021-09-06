MILTON — A business which has stood as a cornerstone of the Milton community for 101 years will have a large presence as the Milton Harvest Festival Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, along Front Street.
Milton Savings Bank has been named the grand marshal for this year's parade.
"It is a great honor," Robert Crane, the bank's chief executive officer, said of Milton Savings Bank serving as grand marshal.
"We view ourselves as an integral part of the community," he added.
Crane noted that he has been working at the bank for less than one year, but has quickly become familiar with the Milton Harvest Festival.
He crew up in New Jersey, and moved to Central Pennsylvania several years ago after working in the Reading area.
"I know there's a lot of history (with the Harvest Festival)," he said. "The tradition is so powerful that everybody knows about it and is involved with it."
Lisa Grant, the bank's vice president and chief lending officer, said Milton Savings Bank annually enters a float in the festival parade.
"We've had high employee participation," she said. "Everybody is excited about the parade."
In addition to the bank serving as the grand marshal for this year's parade, the business will also enter a float in the parade.
With a tone of excitement in their voices, Crane and Grant also announced the bank will be sponsoring the musical group Re-Creation to perform from a flat-bed truck along the parade route.
"They are going to be doing patriotic music," Grant said.
Based in Port Trevorton, Re-Creation performs a veteran's homes across the country. The group also performs in local churches and festivals.
Grant noted that a number of local young adults have performed with the group throughout its existence.
"That ties into the (Harvest Festival) theme of Harvesting Milton's Talents," she said.
Milton Savings Bank has approximately 14 employees. Grant said the bank prides itself on being based in Milton, with a local board of directors.
The Milton Harvest Festival gets into full swing this week. The schedule of events includes:
• Friday, Sept. 10: Tomato Bowl, Milton Black Panthers vs. Holy Redeemer, 6:30 p.m. pre-game ceremony, 7 p.m. kickoff, Danville Area High School stadium, due to construction at Milton’s stadium.
• Saturday, Sept. 11: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 28-mile bike race, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. registration along Filbert Street, 9:30 a.m. start; pet parade, 9 to 9:30 a.m. registration, judging from 9:30 to 10 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor; princess pageant, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium.
• Sunday, Sept. 12: Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, 3 p.m., Central Oak Heights, West Milton; Milton Area Community Band concert, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium.
• Monday, Sept. 13: Scarecrow Patch, next to the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St.
• Thursday, Sept. 14: Pumpkin Roll, 5 to 6 p.m. registration, Academy Avenue and Upper Market Street.
• Wednesday, Sept. 15: Block Party, 6 to 9 p.m., Bound Avenue, with a spaghetti eating contest at 7.
• Thursday, Sept. 16: Harvest Pops Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.
• Saturday, Sept. 18: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 to 9 a.m. registration along Filbert Street, race starts at 9:30; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor; Harvest Festival parade, 1 p.m., along Front Street.
For additional information, visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com.
