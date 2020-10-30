LEWISBURG — Time was that the last weekend of a presidential campaign was a critical period to watch for shifts in polling data.
However, what was once anticipated by citizens, pollsters and political science professors may not apply in 2020.
Scott Meinke, Bucknell University professor of political science, said the last days of a campaign tend to matter more when there are sizable groups of undecided voters and changes in the campaign.
Meinke said the final-hour surge of Republican Ronald Reagan to defeat incumbent Jimmy Carter in 1980 was among the most notable. Much the same happened four years ago for now-incumbent Donald Trump, but Meinke was doubtful that it could happen again.
“A combination of Republicans coming home and independents deciding brought Trump within Electoral College striking distance in 2016,” Meinke recalled. “But many years are more stable, and this looks like one of them, with the polls fairly steady, few undecided voters and with a big portion of the votes already cast.”
The slight “home court” advantage granted to many incumbents may not apply this time around.
“That advantage can be outweighed by other factors,” Meinke added. “In this case, Trump has been a pretty unpopular president outside of his base and he has had real difficulty building support beyond that base in his reelection campaign.
Still, he observed parallels from 40 years ago worth watching, notwithstanding a higher rate of polarization, early voting and a more “diffuse” media environment.
“An incumbent president is fighting for reelection in a difficult political climate with challenging national conditions,” he noted. “As the campaign has gone on, the challenger has dispelled some concerns and widened his margins in the polls, successfully keeping the election as a referendum on the incumbent.”
A Trump win was in play, Meinke said, if polling data was off a bit in states like Florida, and Arizona. Data would also have to be off “a great deal” in Pennsylvania.
“State-level polling errors we saw in 2016 seem to be corrected,” Meinke said. “But there are new challenges this year in estimating who will vote. Of course, new state polling errors could surprise us in either direction.”
Meinke said it was tough to say concisely, but changes in vote-collection and other potential difficulties could also bring the court into the decision.
“There will almost certainly be legal challenges in some states about election procedures,” he noted. “But it’s hard to know how consequential those challenges will be.”
The Supreme Court of the United States declined this week to take up a fast-tracked case about counting ballots mailed in time, but arriving after Nov. 3 at Pennsylvania election offices. If there are challenges to Pennsylvania results and an Electoral College decision at stake, Meinke said the court may choose to take up “a case that will make a big difference.”
