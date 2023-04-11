Eric Ian Farmer to perform in Lewisburg

Eric Ian Farmer and will will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in the Community Partnerships Building, 328 Market St., Lewisburg.
Born in State College and raised in North Carolina, Farmer has returned to his birthplace sharing his songs about relationships, social awareness, and finding one's path in life while keeping alive classics by artists like Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, and Bob Marley.
