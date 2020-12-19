Editor's note: Today's feature is the second spotlighting the eastern hemlock, which is threatened by an invasive insect.
Hemlock trees in Pennsylvania were used by Native Americans for medicinal purposes and later, loggers relied on the massive trees for lumber. The trees' unique bark hue was also used for tanning of leather.
Given that, it's no wonder the hemlock is Pennsylvania's state tree. Today, the hemlock is threatened by an invasive species — the woolly adelgid — which has decimated populations of eastern hemlocks in more southern states, and is threatening to do the same here.
Officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) are working to fend off the woolly adelgid and are utilizing insecticides, biological sources and Mother Nature herself.
The invasive woolly adelgid was first detected in the Pacific Northwest in the 1920s, the eastern United States in the '50s and in Pa. in the late 1960s.
Cook Forest State Park's ancient hemlocks first encountered the woolly adelgid in March 2013, and since, officials with the DCNR and the Pa. Bureau of Forestry (BOF) have aggressively worked to combat damage done by the invasive insects.
Ryan Borcz, park manager at Cook Forest State Park, said trees have been treated with both insecticides and special beetles which feed on the woolly adelgid. Eastern hemlocks in the park are among the largest, and oldest, on the eastern seaboard. The area was preserved around 100 years ago and land purchased would eventually become Pa.'s first state park and is now a National Natural Landmark.
"I think it was one of those things, we knew it was close by," said Ryan Borcz, Cook State Forest park manager. "There were some parks in north-central part of Pennsylvania that had it and we knew it would be a matter of time before it was here."
Borcz said more than 50 percent of the park is covered by hemlocks, with the towering white pines also rather prominent.
"We've had a light to moderate infestation," Borcz said of the adelgid's damage. "It's generally along the watercourses where we've found it heaviest."
The Clarion River runs just south of the park, while Toms Run meanders through the park and alongside the Forest Cathedral Natural Area.
"Our approach from the very beginning has been to treat using chemical treatments through soil injection using a product called imidacloprid," said Borcz. "The treatment is larger than most DCNR-owned tracts just because of the significance of the old growth. Most of our effort is focused around the Forest Cathedral Natural Area.
"To lose those trees in Cook Forest would be detrimental. It was the first state park (in Pa.) set aside to protect a natural feature."
The park has hemlocks that Borcz said are between 300 and 400 years old. The diameter of those trees can range between 40 and 50 inches.
"We have a lot of height records for Pa., and some circumference records," said Borcz. "Our tallest hemlocks are almost 150-feet tall."
Locally, hemlock groves are common in R.B. Winter State Park, Worlds End State Park and Ricketts Glen State Park. State forests (Weiser, Loyalsock, Tioga and Bald Eagle) all have areas of hemlock growth. Old-growth hemlock can be found at Ricketts Glen and R.B. Winter state parks.
"I don't think its a helpless situation," said Borcz. "Landowners can certainly treat on their own property or pay a tree service to treat hemlocks on their property. If you look at the cost per inch versus the cost of removal when it becomes a hazard tree, it makes sense to do something — to be proactive."
Union County Service Forester Jeff Osborne noted there are many resources available through the BOF for landowners. Each county has its own service forester, all of whom are listed on the BOF website at www.dcnr.pa.gov/Conservation/ForestsAndTrees/ManagingYourWoods/Pages/default.aspx.
"We do work with private land owners," said Osborne. "Some have lost significant numbers of hemlocks in Union, Snyder and Mifflin counties. (Woolly adelgid) can be treated by homeowners, and it's fairly economical if they have a small grove of trees or small number of trees.
Landowners who have questions, can reach out to a forester. Foresters may visit the area in question, or landowners can send pictures.
"I can come out and look at property and help talk them through management," said Osborne.
