LEWISBURG — SEDA-COG recently welcomed Anthony McKenney as a program assistant in the Community Development Program.
McKenney is a 2021 graduate of Bloomsburg University with a degree in history and a minor in political science. He is currently a member of the Catawissa Borough Council and a committee member of Columbia County Tax Collection.
During his time at Bloomsburg University, McKenney worked on the McGee Project. This project created a digital database of historical documents. McKenney also participated in the Migrant Education Program and student taught at Shamokin Area High School.
