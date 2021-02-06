WATSONTOWN — Justin Grenoble describes a new service created by a Milton man as a "must have" for the funeral industry.
Grenoble, of Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, said it was a natural decision for Cronrath-Grenoble's funeral homes in Watsontown, Lewisburg and Muncy to offer the My Remembrance program to families they serve.
Scott L. Lyons, of Milton, said the idea of launching a program like My Remembrance first came to him after his father passed away in 2011.
At that time, Lyons said his family never received an acknowledgement from a national nonprofit organization it had asked contributions in memory of his father be made to.
Since that time, Lyons said he's made memorial contributions two different organizations only to later learn the families of the deceased were never notified of his donations.
"You want the family to be aware that you cared enough to (make a memorial contribution)," Lyons said.
Currently, Lyons said 94% of obituaries request that memorial contributions be made to organizations, in lieu of sending flowers to the family. Families typically don't receive a list of the donations from the organizations.
Through My Remembrance, he said funeral homes which sign on to participate in the program offer families the opportunity to have donations made to up to three organizations — or to offset funeral expenses— through the My Remembrance website, myremembrance.com.
Lyons said links to the site are provided through obituaries posted by the participating funeral homes.
Donations can be placed for a 45-day following an individual's passing.
At the end of that time period, My Remembrance provides the funds donated to the specified organization. Families then receive a personalized, printed keepsake card listing all of the donors and the total raised for the organization.
The cards come in five different designs which families can select from.
"This is free for the families," Lyons said. "People can purchase additional keepsakes."
He noted that a $25 minimum donation is required, and a $6.95 service fee is charged to each donor. That charge can either be added to the $25, or subtracted from the donation.
"This is like signing the guest book without coming to the funeral home," Lyons said.
Given that many individuals are not having traditional services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both he and Grenoble said this is a logical service to offer to families.
In addition, Grenoble said over the last 10 to 20 years more families have opted for cremation.
"With that comes a lot of private services or no services," he explained.
When there are no services, Grenoble said funeral homes receive calls from individuals asking what they can do to show support to families in their time of need.
"People want to do things," he said. "They want to reach out to families. I see a big future (with My Remembrance)."
Cronrath-Grenoble tested My Remembrance over a recent four-month period prior to Lyons offering it to other funeral homes.
During that time, Grenoble said nearly 30 families utilized the service.
"One of the first families I used (My Remembrance) with... called me to let me know they received (the acknowledgement card) and loved it," Grenoble said. "I've had no negative feedback."
Currently, Grenoble said there are no services like My Remembrance available to funeral homes.
"This is so much needed," he said. "I believe... this will catch on."
While local funeral homes are currently using the service, Lyons believes it will expand beyond the Central Susquehanna Valley.
"This is something we can, essentially, go anywhere in the world with," he said. "You are going to see more and more people choosing this."
Local participating funeral homes, as listed by Lyons, are: Grenoble Funeral Home, Muncy Grenoble Funeral Home and Crematory, Watsontown; Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, Lewisburg; Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation, Turbotville; Brooks Funeral Home, Watsontown; Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation, Hughesville; Shaw Funeral Home, Milton; Dominick T. Adamo Funeral Home, Mifflinburg; Roupp Funeral Home, Mifflinburg; and McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.
Lyons said the My Remembrance team is comprised of himself and five other individuals whom he describes as having "extensive knowledge and expertise" in the field.
In addition to Lyons, those involved are President/COO Jennifer Sloane, Vice President of Marketing Kara Mitchell, Vice President of Information Systems Merrill Burrows, as well as two silent partners.
For more information on My Remembrance, visit myremembrance.com.
