State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Jared Logan, 26, of Selinsgrove, escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 6:50 p.m. Jan. 25 along Creek Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Jared Logan, 26, of Selinsgrove, escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 6:50 p.m. Jan. 25 along Creek Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2010 Acura driven by Logan went off the roadway and struck a tree. Logan was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported rape of a 16-year-old Middleburg girl.
The incident was reported to have occurred between June 1 and Sept. 11 along Route 104, Washington Township, Snyder County.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Cassie Barge, 34, of Selinsgrove, has been charged after troopers said she failed to pay for $234 in salon services.
The incident occurred at 7:12 p.m. Jan. 9 at Ulta Beauty, 422 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which Sheetz reported receiving counterfeit currency.
The incident was reported at 5 p.m. Jan. 29 at 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Williamsport woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 2:34 p.m. Jan. 17 along Cemetery Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas driven by Hayley Martin lost control when a deer reportedly entered its path of travel. The Volkswagen then traveled down an embankment and struck trees. Charges are pending the results of an investigation.
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Jonathan Doss, 27, of Williamsport, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 6:42 a.m. Jan. 28 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Dossstruck a deer in the roadway, and then struck a tree before traveling down an embankment. Doss allegedly fled the scene, but received treatment at UPMC Williamsport.
Charges are pending the results of an investigation.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:19 p.m. Jan. 25 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2018 Nissan Sentra driven by Abigail Oday, 23, of Muncy, slid on the icy roadway and struck a tree.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported responding to an attempted suicide by a 24-year-old Townville, S.C., woman.
The incident occurred at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.