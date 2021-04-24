MUNCY — A mix of local and national artists will be highlighted during a free christian music festival to be held this summer.
JMeg Ministries will present the Redeemed Music Festival Friday, Aug. 20, at Grace Baptist Church, 5471 Clarkstown Road, Muncy.
The grounds will open for VIP ticket holders at 4 p.m., with free general admission beginning at 4:30. The concert will begin at 5:30.
Pastor Dave Jones, a WGRC radio personality and co-pastor of Watsontown Baptist Church, founded JMeg Ministries with his wife Dottie. He said the festival has been in the planning stages for several years.
"It's been in the back of our minds for about three years," he said. "We've done some smaller events, with the goal of one day working up to a festival."
With the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, Jones said the festival was pushed back to 2021.
He has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak while planning for this year's event. He said the church is donating its approximately 13-acre property for the event, where social distancing will be encouraged.
"We are going to encourage (attendees) to practice common sense, whatever that may look like in August," Jones said. "We feel confident about the safety. If masks are still in use at that time, obviously we will encourage people to wear masks as they are led to."
The event will feature two different aspects which highlight the work of JMeg Ministries. A number of nonprofit and human service organizations will have displays at the event.
"We got the idea of using the event to highlight various human services and ministries in the area," Jones said. "We really combined the entire foundation of JMeg."
Food trucks and children's activities will be among the festivities.
The concert will open with a performance by local artist Holly Mestach. Locals John Messner, and Randy and Jade Fisher will also perform.
"A good friend of mine, Pastor KR (Mele), who is from just outside of State College, is going to be sharing a devotional toward the beginning (of the concert)," Jones said.
Jones will also minister during the festival, which will feature national Christian recording artists Tasha Layton and Newsong.
"(Layton) is an "American Idol' alumni," Jones said. "She traveled with Katy Perry, as a backup singer."
Jones has developed a friendship with Russ Lee, one of the leaders of Newsong.
"He and I were chatting about the idea (of the music festival) and he said Newsong would love to be a part of it," Jones said.
He has met the members of Newsong multiple times, and has communicated with Layton by phone and email.
"I'm in a unique position of being able to contact artists through my work at the radio station," Jones said. "I always look at how personable they are."
He said Layton, as well as the members of Newsong, are very personable and love ministry.
"They are very humble in what is needed to bring them here," Jones said, of the artists. "They are very personable, very easy to work with."
In general, he expects two different kinds of people to attend the festival.
"One, that person who everything seems to be going well in life," Jones said. "We want them to be able to come and have a free, encouraging night out.
"The music is going to be uplifting," he continued. "The word spoken is going to be uplifting."
The second type of person to attend may be someone who is struggling in some area of life, Jones said.
"There are so many resources in this area," he said. "A lot of people don't realize these services exist... I want that person to come that has a need. They might just find the organization that can help them."
While the event will be free to attend, VIP tickets are now available to purchase through www.jmegministries.com.
The tickets, which are $25, will entitle the holder to front-row seating for the concert, a T-shirt and "surprise items."
"If we have to move indoors due to weather, the VIP ticket holders will also be guaranteed entry," Jones said. "After that, it will be first come, first serve."
In order to offset the costs associated with the event, Jones said JMeg has been receiving donations.
"We're still looking for support," he said. "We stepped out in faith and knew God was going to provide. We still have some funds to cover. We have some individuals and businesses that stepped up and said 'we want to see this event happen.'"
Jones thanked those who are supporting the event.
"They want a positive event in the area where people can come to, and know the message will be positive and encouraging," he said. "That's been humbling, to know there are folks out there that will take, out of their own pocket, to allow something like this to happen."
A love offering will be collected during the concert, to support the event and JMeg Ministries.
