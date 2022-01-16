State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Mount Pleasant Mills man was arrested after troopers responded to a crash at 10:11 a.m. Nov. 1 along Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Justin Eichman, 37, allegedly showed signs of impairment and an investigation showed he was under the influence of fentanyl. Eichman was also allegedly in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges were filed. No injuries were noted.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP —A 21-year-old New Jersey man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 1:32 a.m. Jan. 15 along Ninth Street and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The Vorhees, N.J., man was not named. He allegedly showed signs of impairment when his 2012 Jeep was stopped. Charges are pending toxicology test results.
1-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP —A 19-year-old Richfield woman will be cited for speed after a one-vehicle crash at 2:55 a.m. Jan. 13 along Route 104, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Toropers said Erin T. Tompkins was traveling north in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado which went through a slight right curve, left the roadway, re-entered the roadway, went across both travel lanes, down a ditch and into a tree, traffic sign and utility pole. The vehicle then overturned an unknown amount of times. Tompkins was belted and sustained possible injuries. She was treated at the scene, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 12 along Creek Road, west of Destiny Drive, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
According to police, a Toyota was traveling east in the westbound lane, which forced a 2019 Hyundai Tucson driven by Brendalee D. Dalton, 25, of Penns Creek, off the road and into a ditch. Dalton and a McClure passenger were belted.
Disorderly conduct
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Shamokin Dam man was arrested for allegedly causing a public nuisance at 6:46 p.m. Jan. 14 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Zachary Zechman, 21, allegedly threw noise-making fireworks throughout the store, causing excessive noise.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 6:31 p.m. Jan. 12 along Lycoming Mall Road at Alexander Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Toyota Matrix, driven by an unnamed person, exited I-180 eastbound and attempted a left turn onto Lycoming Mall Road, where it struck an approaching 2008 Nissan Altima. Both drivers had green lights, police noted.
The driver of the Toyota will be cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
MONTOURSVILLE — A 40-year-old Cogan Station woman sustained an unspecified injury when her vehicle went out of control in snowy conditions and struck a tree.
Police said the crash occurred at 11:08 a.m. Jan. 9 along North Loyalsock Avenue at Spruce Street, Montoursville, Lycoming County. Melissa S. Stine was traveling north in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix when went out of control in a left curve, went through the curve and struck a tree.
Stine was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Williamsport. She was belted.
1-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went out of control along the interstate and came to rest off the right side of the roadway.
Troopers said Olyvia M. Sipe, 21, of Muncy, was traveling east in Fairfield Township, Lycoming County, when her vehicle went out of control after leaving the left passing lane. Sipe was not belted.
She was issued a warning for prohibiting text-based communication.
1-vehicle crash
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man escaped injury when his vehicle hit a patch of ice, went out of control and struck a tree.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. Jan. 11 along Route 973 west, west of Daughertys Run Road, Anthony Township, Lycoming County. Kyle J. Fischer, 27, was traveling east in a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek when the vehicle went out of control in a left curve, struck a tree and rolled over.
Fischer was belted and will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man was cited after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a shrub at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2 along Clarkstown Road, west of Fogelman Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Michael S. Carpenter, 36, was cited with duty to give information and render aid after police said his 2019 Chevrolet Express slid off the shoulder of the roadway while taking a turn.
PFA violation
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Muncy man has been charged with violating a protection-from-abuse order at 10:33 p.m. Dec. 4 along Picnic Woods Lane, Anthony Township, Lycoming County.
Dwayne Koons allegedly violated the order which protected a 40-year-old Jersey Shore woman.
Harassment
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville man was arrested following an alleged physical altercation with a Hughesville woman. He also allegedly threatened a Hughesville man.
Eric Schreck, 37, was arrested following the alleged incident at 11:09 p.m. Dec. 18 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Thefts from motor vehicle
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Numerous items were taken from a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado belonging to a Jersey Shore man.
The incident was reported between midnight Jan. 2 and 8 a.m. Jan. 3 along Wagner Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County. Items taken include 20 cans of Busch Light valued at $11.99, a $5 Million Dollar Money Maker valued at $50 and $30 in various coins.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
