MILTON — Jenne Womack is a 13-year-old member of the National Junior Honor Society who has a passion for creating artwork. Recently, she received a diagnosis that would be unfathomable to many her age.
“May 5 was the day we officially got the diagnosis,” Jessica Jones, Jenne’s mother, explained. “Prior to that, it was about 10 days, she was limping... I noticed she was having some pain in her knee.
“I gave her Tylenol, Motrin, I asked her to ice it,” Jones continued. “She said the ice was painful... I thought that was odd.”
Jenne has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer.
Jones is the single mother to five children. Jenne’s siblings are: Janai, 16; Jeyda, 10; Jayden, 8; and Skylar, 5.
“This is surreal,” said Jones. “On the 10th day, (Jenne) said she was no longer in pain, but (her knee) was still stiff and uncomfortable... I decided to take her to urgent care.”
There, Jenne was given an X-ray. The next day, Jones got a call to immediately take her daughter to Geisinger Medical Center for an MRI.
A seventh-grade student at the Milton Middle School, Jenne was excused from school early to go for the testing.
“The hospital was calling while we’re still getting the testing done,” Jones recalled. “Our referral went from pediatric orthopedics to pediatric oncology.”
Jenne’s care was soon transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
“It will be 29 weeks, give or take, of chemotherapy and treatment,” Jones said, while explaining the next steps for her daughter. “Halfway into her chemotherapy, we will give her a rest week. Depending on how she’s doing, they will do a lymph-salvaging surgery.
“They hope the chemo stops the growth of the tumor,” she continued. “They will replace part of her femur, with the tumor, with a prosthetic (femur).”
According to Jones, about 400 children in the United States are diagnosed with osteosarcoma each year.
“While it is rare, it is common in adolescence,” Jones said, of the cancer. “It can be confused and misdiagnosed until it spreads... At this point, it is in (Jenne’s) lungs... It can migrate to other parts of the body.”
Jenne does understand the gravity of her diagnosis.
“She understands that cancer is deadly,” Jones said. “She understands what that entails.”
Jenne is being assisted by child life specialists at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who are guiding her through the process.
“There are moments where she will think about the grand scheme of things, it’s overwhelming,” Jones said. “(Jenne) can’t sleep without a light on now, there’s fear of the darkness.”
Jenne is doing her best to occupy her time, to keep her mind off of the diagnosis.
“During the day, she’s keeping herself busy with her art, watching some of her favorite influencers create art, getting ideas from that,” Jones said. “We play a lot of board games.”
Jenne’s siblings are also offering support, as they also cope with the situation being faced by their sister.
“My oldest daughter, she and Jenne are best friends,” Jones said. “They are extremely close. This is really devastating for her.
“The younger children, they know what the diagnosis is, but they don’t understand the magnitude of it,” she continued. “They won’t understand until they physically see her change. They have been vary gracious, accommodating, helpful, making sure she’s comfortable.”
The community is also rallying around the family.
“Between the school, the Milton Police Department, they are great,” Jones said. “(School Resource) Officer (Dennis) Derr... found me crying behind a dumpster.
“He talked to me, shared personal experiences. He provided a little hope when I was bleak.”
She also praised the Milton Area School District for its support.
“They are all amazing,” Jones said. “The (school) counselor, she’s never had experience with (osteosarcoma) before. She went right into this like she was an expert.
“(School personnel) were so wonderful,” she continued. “They gave Jenne’s friends a chance to come down and wish her well. It was overwhelming, the support. I’m so grateful.”
Jones has been able to take time off of work. She and her children are currently staying with family in Philadelphia as Jenne receives care at the children’s hospital. However, expenses are mounting.
“Between food, trying to feed the children, and making sure we have things we need, there’s gas, parking, everything that goes with traveling back and forth (to Philadelphia),” Jones said. “The medications that have gone through, some of them the insurance has approved, some have not. There will be out-of-pocket expenses.
“It’s getting very expensive really quickly.”
While Jones is pleased with the care her daughter is receiving in Philadelphia, she’s hopeful Jenne will eventually qualify to receive care at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
That hospital, Jones explained, offers clinical trials for children fighting cancer.
“I’m hoping we’d be able to help get her some treatment that might not be offered (in Philadelphia),” Jones said. “You do whatever it takes.”
To assist the family with covering some of its expenses related to Jenne’s care, and possible future travels to Texas, a Go Fund Me site has been established. It’s titled “Help for my niece Jenne.”
Through the site, 47 donors have currently contributed $4,610 toward a $50,000 goal.
Jones admits to being “angry” when she first learned a Go Fund Me site had been established.
“I had not planned on sharing any of this information with the public,” she said. “I am typically a private person. Reality set in when (the cancer) spread to (Jenne’s) lungs. I realized we would need the community.
“I am thankful for the support.”
Jones hasn’t focused on the statistics associated with children diagnosed with osteosarcoma.
“I don’t want to be discouraged, I don’t want to be encouraged,” she said. “Everybody is different. I want to give (Jenne) the best possible chance.”
As she gets older, Jones said her daughter could face complications from the illness, as it could eventually impact her heart and hearing.
“There’s the chance she will develop leukemia,” Jones said. “She will be monitored for the rest of her life, regardless of the outcome.”
Jones does have advice for others going through a similar situation.
“Give your family hugs, give your friends hugs, let them know how much they mean to you,” she said. “That’s going to be the most important piece.
“Make sure you are loving on your family and friends,” Jones continued. “The only way to stay positive... is to appreciate every small thing. That will matter the most.”
