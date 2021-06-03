SUNBURY — Center for Community Resources (CCR) has started serving clients in Northumberland County. CCR has been connecting people to services for 19 years across Pennsylvania.
In March, CCR was granted a contract to expand its work in crisis intervention services in Northumberland County. By calling 844-337-3224, an individual will receive free and confidential crisis intervention, assessment, mental health support, screening and referral services.
CCR is a nonprofit organization that connects people to a network of supports and services essential for actively learning, working, and living in the community. CCR serves all 67 counties in Pennsylvania through various human service programs, including the Statewide Support and Referral line and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
