CATAWISSA — Motorists are advised of lane restrictions to be put in place in the coming week on Interstate 80 westbound, Route 487 from Catawissa to Mainville Drive, and Route 11 in Bloomsburg, for crack sealing.
Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 through Thursday, Oct. 8, weather permitting.
Work will take place at the following locations:
• Interstate 80 westbound, from the Luzerne/Columbia County line to exit 242 (Mifflinville). Motorists can expect alternating lane closures.
• Route 11 (Main Street) in Bloomsburg, from Route 42 to Route 487 (East Street). Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.
• Route 487, from Route 42 in Catawissa to Mainville drive near Bloomsburg. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging.
