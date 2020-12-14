BLOOMSBURG — In response to Gov. Tom Wolf's Dec. 10, mandate, and out of concern for the health and wellbeing of our community, the The Children's Museum will be closed to the general public through Monday, Jan. 4.
The museum will still be holding in-person classes but spots are very limited.
Reservations are also being accepted for private indoor gatherings of less than 10 people. Guests will have full use of the museum's classroom and exhibit halls. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/bcm-indoor.
The fifth annual Gingerbread Competition and Display is going virtual. On Dec. 19, the museum will post a gallery of all the entered gingerbread houses on its website and Facebook page.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, a Count Down to Noon New Year's Eve celebration will be held at www.facebook.com/ChildrensMuseumBloomsburg.
