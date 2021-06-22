LEWISBURG — Allison M. Grady, esquire, has joined the family law section of Lepley, Engelman, Yaw and Wilk, LLC.
She will concentrate in the areas of family law including divorce, child custody, spousal support, property settlement, prenuptial agreements, and protection from abuse. She will work primarily in the firm’s Lewisburg office.
Lepley, Engelman, Yaw and Wilk has offices in Williamsport, Lewisburg and Canton. Along with Grady, the firm’s Family Law department, headed by attorney Janice Ramin Yaw, includes attorneys Jason Lepley and Brandon Schemery, as well as four Domestic Relations paralegals and a legal secretary.
Grady graduated summa cum laude from Rowan University with a Bachelor of Arts in law and justice studies with a concentration in philosophy and religion. She earned her juris doctor (J.D.) from Pennsylvania State University, Dickinson School of Law in 2020 and served an internship with the YWCA Legal Center.
She served as intern in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas and at Select Medical. She worked as a staff attorney with legal aid focusing primarily on custody and protection from abuse matters.
