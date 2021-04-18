LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital, in partnership with The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, will be holding National Senior Health and Fitness Day from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the Miller Center.
The free program will be held in a drive-thru format. Those attending will receive a bag filled with health and wellness literature ,and information that relates to adults ages 55 and beyond. The first 100 attendees will receive a free umbrella.
Participants will be encouraged to take a walk on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail during the event, wearing masks and respecting physical distancing guidelines.
Attendees should arrive by vehicle at The Miller Center main entrance facing Giant. Directional signs will guide participants to the bag pick-up area.
Virtual education programs will be made available throughout the day at www.evanhospital.com.
Virtual programs will include:
• A tour of the RiverWoods Community presented by Allison Kauffman, residential sales counselor.
• Buffalo Valley Police Chief Paul Yost will present Avoid Being Scammed, a focused presentation on how you can protect yourself while online and avoid the pitfalls and perils that await internet users.
• The Importance of Staying Active will be presented by Janice Leeser, a Certified Personal Trainer at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.
• Janine Fee, physical therapist at Evangelical Community Hospital will present, “Are You Feeling Off Balance?"
More information about the event is available by calling Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
