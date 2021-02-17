MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library’s annual baked potato fundraiser, Spudfest, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Customize your baked potato with a variety of toppings like Cheez Wiz, bacon bits, cooked broccoli, butter, sour cream, sautéed onions, chives and chili. A choice of drink and desert are included.
The event is carryout only and advanced ticket purchase is required.
Ticket sales end Saturday, March 13.
For more information, call 570-966-0831.
