NEW BERLIN — The entrepreneur who developed the SUN Virtual Mall said opening day would be Monday, July 19 for the site built to facilitate local shopping.
Art Lieberman, SUN Virtual Mall CEO, anticipated months ago that summer would be right to launch the site at www.sunvirtualmall.net. He predicted it would serve as a central location and help people complete many tasks, much like a traditional mall but easier.
"The thing was that when they got there, there were these other stores within walking distance," Lieberman recalled of earlier days at brick-and-mortar malls. "What the heck, maybe they could pick up a DVD, maybe they could look at some jewelry there, a ladies' shop or grab something at Cinnabon."
The virtual mall will work much the same way, Lieberman added, except clients will not need to drive, park or walk. Over 20 stores were on board for opening day, with more to come. The businesses range from what most people would expect to recovery services for homes damaged by storms.
"We have a lawyer there, we have a chiropractor there (and) other services," Liebeman added. "We have a couple of fabulous restaurants there and an auto mall, a mixture of all different things."
He said the shopping experience would start with going to www.sunvirtualmall.net and clicking on the storefront image. It will then lead the user to a menu, static design of the store's offerings or the store's actual website. The street address, phone number and hours of operation will all be easily found.
The SUN Virtual Mall will make it easier for local small business to sell online, with the personal touch of a live video chat if the store chooses that option.
Lieberman added that the concept sprang from the troubles when the pandemic shutdown put the future of small business in jeopardy. He added his offer to start a virtual mall store at no charge other than a set-up fee would continue for a limited time.
Businesses on board included Advance Care Chiropractic, Good Times Barbershop, La Primarvera Italian Ristorante, Weaver's Store Inc., Mifflinburg Auto Sales, Out Shine Promotions, Jo's Equipnent and Supply, Plaza House and Stubz Woodworking.
Reiff's Nursery, Remember When, Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning, Heritage Printing and Design, Unique Inspirations Limited, Wood Co. Crafts. Visit or call 570-308-7700 for more information.
