Alumni volunteer award presented

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology presented Anthony J. Peachey with the Alumni Volunteer of the Year Award at its fall commencement ceremonies, held Dec. 17 at the Community Arts Center.
Peachey earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration: marketing concentration from Penn College in 2009, graduating summa cum laude. He is the senior marketing manager at Construction Specialties Inc., based in Muncy, where he has worked for nearly 13 years.
The Alumni Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes an alumnus or alumna who has generously volunteered time and talent at Penn College events and activities.
Peachey serves as an Alumni Tomorrow Maker, represents his company at PA Build My Future, and is active as a Wildcat Alumni Career Mentor, joining that endeavor in its 2021-2022 inaugural year.
As a student, Peachey received the Business Management Faculty Award. He is a member of the Alpha Chi, Sigma Beta Delta and Delta Mu Delta honor societies.
Construction Specialties is a global manufacturer and service provider of commercial architectural building products. Peachey manages a marketing team responsible for efforts across trade shows, websites, digital and print advertising, public relations, and launches for the company’s 10 product groups. He previously worked at the company in product manager and marketing coordinator roles.
Peachey is the son of Lester and Shirley Peachey, of Belleville, and lives in Muncy with his wife, Hannah, and their three children, Jaiden, Carson and Hailey.
