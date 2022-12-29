Alumni volunteer award presented

Alumni Volunteer of the Year Award recipient Anthony J. Peachey, left, a 2009 business administration: marketing concentration graduate of Pennsylvania College of Technology, is congratulated by President Michael J. Reed.

WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology presented Anthony J. Peachey with the Alumni Volunteer of the Year Award at its fall commencement ceremonies, held Dec. 17 at the Community Arts Center.

Peachey earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration: marketing concentration from Penn College in 2009, graduating summa cum laude. He is the senior marketing manager at Construction Specialties Inc., based in Muncy, where he has worked for nearly 13 years.

