MIFFLINBURG — Matters of money dominated the talk at the Tuesday night meeting of Miffilinburg Area School District (MASD) directors.
Tom Caruso, MASD business administrator, told directors the $43.7 billion spending plan proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf is 16.6% larger than the previous fiscal year. The line item for education alone increased by 14.2% in the proposal brought forward in February.
Caruso said there was good news in the proposed budget, including a 22.2% increase in basic education funding and a 16% increase in special education funding.
But he asked directors to ponder what would be presented to the district.
“Is the governor’s proposal realistic, sustainable and attainable?” Caruso asked. “If I brought a 16.6% increase in the general fund budget to the board, you would be questioning it.”
From now to the end of June, Caruso told directors the General Assembly will be floating many proposals. If the state cannot pass a budget by its annual deadline, he said the district will have to wait until passage before receiving its subsidy.
Caruso added that mandated costs for retirement funding, special education and charter schools have again outpaced state funding.
Dr. Sandra Mattocks, MASD director of curriculum and instruction, told directors late in the meeting that the district’s proposed use of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds was approved.
The announcement followed a summary of the latest round of ESSR grant funding offered by MASD Superintendent Dan Lichtel. He said federal “learning loss” funding of $1 million will pay for a library material media specialist for two years, a reading specialist for two years, literacy support and other areas to address one of the educational consequences of the pandemic.
“The measurement of learning loss can be quite challenging,” Lichtel said. “Some students even if they aren’t in school are able to continue learning very well learning on their own, at home or in another environment. Some students may learning very well digitally while other students may need more of an in-person environment to learn.”
Social and emotional learning grants of $1.1 million will be coming the district’s way and include a counselor for two years, a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for two years, contract nursing and behavioral and mental health support for two years. The salary of a school psychologist will also be supported for two years.
Lichtel said much of $1.8 million for technology support has already been allocated. It has included digital hot spots for families where internet service is poor, Chromebooks, electronic ViewSonic boards and other aids. Continuity of education grants, $2.4 million for three years of digital learning platforms, was also approved.
Tom Eberhart, director and board vice president, noted that the search for a new superintendent was close to wrapping up. A second round of interviews was complete and the committee would likely make a decision by the end of the week.
However, a name of the candidate to replace Lichtel on his retirement at the end of the school year would not be revealed until the candidate is up for approval by the board.
