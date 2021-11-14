State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Columbia, Pa., woman was charged with driving under the influence after being stopped for allegedly making an illegal turn.
Troopers said Tonya Snyder, 45, was charged in the incident which occurred at 7:48 p.m. Oct. 22 at North Susquehanna Trail and Ninth Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
DUI
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Thomas Loss, 45, of Selinsgrove, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 6:11 p.m. Oct. 3 at 44 Bowersox Drive, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said they responded to the scene after receiving reports of a domestic incident. Loss allegedly drove to the scene, but left when he saw troopers there. He was later found in a parking lot and allegedly found to be under the influence.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash which occurred at 12:14 p.m. Nov. 8 along Route 11, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a vehicle fled after striking the driver-side mirror of a 2021 Mack Truck Anthem driven by Ryan Keifer, 43, of Watsontown.
Theft by deception
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said someone filed an unemployment claim using the information of a 42-year-old McClure woman.
The incident was reported at 7:01 p.m. Nov. 8 along Black Mountain Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to an alleged hit-and-run crash and later discovered the alleged driver was under the influence of alcohol.
The crash was reported at 1:36 a.m. Nov. 7 along Talmar Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County. Adam W. Gavitt, 31, of Unityville, was backing from a driveway in a 2007 Toyota Tacoma when it struck a legally parked 2021 Nissan Rogue, police noted. The Tacoma then fled and when Gavitt was later located, he was arrested for DUI.
2-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 6:58 p.m. Nov. 2 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Freightliner driven by Didier Kabemba, 43, of Buffalo, N.Y., was traveling south when it attempted to pass a turning vehicle and struck a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Michael G. Chopak, 49, of Alba, as it turned left. Both drivers were belted.
Kabemba will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
2-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 4:22 p.m. Nov. 4 along Route 54, south of Clinton Drive, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2003 Ford F-350 driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Montgomery boy was attempting a left turn from northbound Route 54 when it struck the front of a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Richard T. Gold, 87, of Watsontown. Both drivers were belted. The boy will be cited with vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 6:39 p.m. Nov. 5 along East Third Street at the on-ramp for I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Mary A. Lutz, 87, of Montoursville, was traveling west when it make a left turn onto the on-ramp and was struck by an eastbound 2011 Kia Sedona driven by Kevin J. Handley, 35, of Montoursville. Both drivers, and several passengers, were belted. Lutz will be cited with turning movements and required signals, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
PINE TOWNSHIP — Two persons sustained suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 8:07 p.m. Nov. 3 along Route 287, north of Tipple Road, Pine Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2011 Dodge Caravan driven by Gary L. Gerow, 34, of Blossburg, was traveling south when it struck a tree head-on. Gerow and passenger Jessica L. Page, 34, of Mansfield, were not belted and were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected injuries.
Gerow will be cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A vehicle jumped a curb, struck a sign and hit the front of a Dollar General store in Loyalsock Township. No injuries were reported.
Dreste D. Oeler, 57, of Williamsport, was attempting to park a 2019 Chevrolet Trax, police noted, when the vehicle went over the curb, struck a handicapped parking sign and then the front of the store, police noted. Oeler was belted.
Vehicle into parked vehicle
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck legally parked vehicle along the roadway at 9:59 a.m. Nov. 9 along Northway Road, west of Kimble Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2004 Toyota Tacoma driven by Patricia M. Day, 70, of Cogan Station, was traveling south when it struck the trailer of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado at a low rate of speed. day was belted and was not injured. She will be issued a warning for following too closely, police noted.
Hit and run
CUMMINGS TOWNSHIP — A South Williamsport man was cited after his vehicle struck a farm implement and tree, then allegedly fled the scene.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 6 a.m. Oct. 17 along Route 287, Cummings Township, Lycoming County. Joshua L. Clarke, 32, was allegedly traveling south in a 2006 Jeep Compass which left the radoway in a right curve and crashed, then fled the scene. Clarke was reportedly cited with careless driving. No injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. animal
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A vehicle struck an unknown animal at 6:32 p.m. Nov. 9 along I-180 westbound, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
No one was injured.
Harassment
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — A male and female got into an argument that turned physical, police reported.
Both were cited following the alleged incident at 1:15 a.m. Oct. 9 along Hillside Drive, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information related to an alleged incident between 8:35 and 8:42 p.m. NOv. 7 at Taco Bell, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An African-American male, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall and waring a jean jacket, light-colored jeans and gray knit hat allegedly became upset with his order and confronted a worker in the parking lot, where he allegedly threw his food at the worker and witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Found drug paraphernalia
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A female reported to police she found numerous items of drug paraphernalia in a dresser/cabinet at her residence.
The incident was reported at 7:35 p.m. Nov. 5 along Michael Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Scattering rubbish
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Someone discarded trash on the property of a 49-year-old Linden man, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported between 9 p.m. Nov. 10 and 5:30 a.m. Nov. 11 along Chapel Hill Road, Anthony Township, Lycoming County.
DUI rovlng patrols/checkpoints
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers advised DUI roving patrols and sobriety checkpoints will conduct DUI roving patrols and sobriety checkpoints along Lycoming County roadways over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
