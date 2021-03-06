WATSONTOWN — Step-by-step, staff and volunteers with a puppet ministry are transforming the sanctuary of a former church building into a creative arts center.
When Donna Bridge founded Kingdom Kidz nearly 21 years ago, she never envisioned the nonprofit organization would have its own building complete with state state of the art audio and video equipment.
Bridge, who now volunteers as the organization's grant writer and fundraising chair, said the organization moved into the former Watsontown United Methodist Church building nearly six years ago.
While operating primarily out of the facility's office spaces and social hall, Kingdom Kidz has been working to transform the building's sanctuary into a creative arts center.
"We are turning (the sanctuary) into a state-of-the-art room so we can present quality (puppet) programs," Bridge explained. "We can offer this to families... We will present wholesome, positive programs."
She said the organization was awarded a $14,279 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund of the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania to assist with the transformation of the former sanctuary.
Bridge and Kingdom Kidz General Manager Lisa Derr explained that the work to evolve the area into a creative arts center is being completed in three phases.
The first phase included the purchase of a state of the art sound system, with microphones and speakers.
The second phase of the project focused on the purchase and installation of professional lighting.
"We had to raise (additional) money for that," Bridge said. "That was over $10,000."
Currently, Derr said the organization is working to raise $3,000 to purchase an 83- or 85-inch television and connecting computer to be used in the facility.
"We wanted a pull-down screen and projector," Derr explained. "That is out of our reach right now."
Instead, the organization opted to raise the funds needed to purchase the television, which will be incorporated into puppetry programs being presented in the facility.
Once the television has been installed, Bridge and Derr said the organization will be bringing on board interns and apprentices to operate all of the equipment.
Derr is currently reaching out to area high schools and colleges in an effort to find individuals interested in serving with the organization.
"They will have to pass criminal background checks," Bridge said, of the individuals to become involved with the organization. "They also need to have a passion for what we do."
Currently, Bridge is also writing grants to secure the funding needed to have a new HVAC system for the creative arts center purchased and installed.
Both Bridge and Derr offered thanks to the grantors and individual donors who continue to support Kingdom Kidz.
"It's a gift from God," Bridge said, of the donors. "He brought us the Smith funding, a Charles B. Degenstein 1996 grant, which is helping us."
"God has been so faithful," Derr added.
She also noted that Kingdom Kidz has been sending out bi-monthly letters highlighting the organization's work. Individuals to receive the letters have been responding by contributing to the organization.
