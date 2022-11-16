WATSONTOWN — A firefighter was treated and released after falling while on the scene of a kitchen fire which broke out early Wednesday morning at 1038 Elm St., Watsontown.
Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said the firefighter was treated at an area emergency room and released into ongoing care.
Funk said the department was dispatched to battle a reported kitchen fire at the Elm Street home, owned by Nate Hornberger.
"When I arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke showing from the building, as well as flames showing from the rear of the structure," Funk said. "We made a quick interior attack and had a quick knockdown on the fire."
He said the kitchen was destroyed in the blaze, with heavy smoke damage throughout the house. Hornberger is insured.
Funk said the fire remains under investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.
"We have not made an official determination (of the cause) at this point," Funk said.
In addition to the Warrior Run area, firefighters from Milton and an ambulance from White Deer Township responded to the scene.
