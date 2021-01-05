GREENVILLE, S. C. — Bob Jones University recently announced that Katherine Allred, a junior nursing major from Winfield, and Alaina Groff, a first year English education major from New Columbia were recently named to the fall semester President's List for high academic achievement
Students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average to qualify for the semester.
