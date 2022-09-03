Library holding Drop Your Drawers Campaign

Maverick, the West End Library's reading dog, with donations collected during the 2020 Drop Your Drawers Campaign.

 Provided by Jackie Dziadosz/Union County Library System

LAURELTON — Make your next visit to the library a brief one, for a good cause, as part of the West End Library’s Drop Your Drawers Campaign.

Drop off packages of new underwear, undershirts, and socks for boys and girls — preferably sizes 4-16 — through Sept. 30, at 45 Ball Park Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.