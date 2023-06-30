HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for all of Pennsylvania for today, due to particulate matter from the smoke from Canadian wildfires.
The average Air Quality Index readings for the entire day will likely be in the Code Orange range, however local conditions could be in Code Red. Highest concentrations will likely be in the early morning hours. Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for their local conditions.
On a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, children, sensitive populations such as older people, those who exercise or work outdoors and those with lung or respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema, or bronchitis should reduce or eliminate their outdoor activities.
In Code Red conditions, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.