HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for all of Pennsylvania for today, due to particulate matter from the smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The average Air Quality Index readings for the entire day will likely be in the Code Orange range, however local conditions could be in Code Red. Highest concentrations will likely be in the early morning hours. Residents are encouraged to check www.airnow.gov for their local conditions.

