SUNBURY — Effective Monday, April 19, rabbittransit will launch a new designated stop service in Union, Snyder, Montour, Columbia and Northumberland counties.
Functioning as a modified shared ride program with designated stops along currently traveled routes, this service offers additional transportation options for those who may not qualify for other funding sources. The cost of a one-way trip is $2.
Designated stop service with days served include:
• Selinsgrove-Lewisburg-Selinsgrove (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
• Mifflinburg–Lewisburg/Bucknell–Mifflinburg (Monday through Friday)
• Sunbury–Selinsgrove–Sunbury (Monday through Friday)
• Selinsgrove: South to north commercial area (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
• Bloomsburg–Bloomsburg/Walmart–Bloomsburg (Monday through Friday)
• Bloomsburg–Danville–Bloomsburg (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
• Danville–Northumberland–Danville (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday)
• Orangeville–Berwick–Orangeville (Tuesday and Thursday)
Riders are required to schedule an advance reservation to ride. Reservations must be made by noon the business day prior to the date of travel. To schedule a reservation, call the rabbittransit Call Center at 800-632-9063. Visit www.rabbittransit.org for more information on this service including route maps and schedules.
