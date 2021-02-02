LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will be offering singing telegrams in celebration of Valentine’s Day from Monday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 14.
The telegram will be sent as a fun and festive email and will include the song “Hello My Baby” as a 2-minute video performed by members of SVC Limited. Patrons who purchase a telegram may attach a personal message to accompany the song.
SVC Limited is a small, auditioned ensemble of 16-20 voices which serves as another extension of the larger chorale. Typically, the singers are available for hire to perform at special events at any point throughout the year. Due to COVID-19, the group is pivoting to provide these virtual private “performances.”
Telegrams can be ordered and paid for at SVCMusic.org, beginning Monday, Feb. 8.
