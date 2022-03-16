PITTSBURGH — For the fourth year in a row, Ethisphere Institute, an organization focused on defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has named University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.
UPMC is one of two organizations recognized in the integrated health care systems category to be recognized. In 2022, 136 honorees were named over 22 countries and 45 industries.
Companies are assessed on company culture, environmental and social practices, focus on diversity, ethics and compliance activities, governance and initiatives to support a strong value chain.
