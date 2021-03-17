LEWISBURG — The Derrstown Village Project, on the site of what were once greenhouses off St. Anthony Street, will go ahead.
Lewisburg Borough Council approved final development plans for the proposed homes with conditions such as improvement guarantees, fees, sewage approvals, financial security and others. Ordinance waivers, noted as routine, were granted and included use of alleyways as access to a lot, curbs, sidewalk pitch and others.
Townhouses and single family homes, developed by Tim Turner, will arise on the site at St. Anthony Street and Hazel Tree Alley. Decisions about changing Hazel Tree Alley to one way and requirements to supply plans if they deviate from what was originally approved were deferred.
Elsewhere, an Economic Development Liquor (EDL) liquor license application was approved. The application, for a site in the Chamberlain Building, was subject to a previous public hearing.
Council President Debra Sulai noted there were no comments from the public at the hearing. Council passed the measure in a voice vote without dissension.
David Heayn, Ward 3 representative, asked if any steps were being taken to enforce existing state laws governing excessive vehicular noise. Public interest in the topic, he said, was high.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) Paul Yost said the department has purchased audio metering equipment and sought to proceed somewhat as Mifflinburg Police have done. The results would be unofficial and based on count of “loud” vehicles, but could set up further enforcement
It was noted that the season for increased motorcycle use was approaching. But Yost said noise enforcement could be tricky due to microphone placement and other factors. When more than one motorcycle passes in a group, he said the meter may not be able to distinguish which could be subject to citation.
Council will meet in a work session, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday April 13 and include a session of “Lewisburg in Jeopardy.” The game would follow an answer and question format, like the “Jeopardy” television show, but be all about the risks of flooding and related topics. Host Taylor Lightman told council it was based on a Lewisburg Neighborhoods presentation made in December on the same topic.
Mayor Judy Wagner, in introducing Lightman, noted the anniversary of the 1972 tropical storm Agnes flood was approaching. She recounted how the borough was changed forever and the deaths which resulted.
