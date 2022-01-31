GETTYSBURG — The Gettysburg College Alumni Board of Directors has named Dale Miller, a graduate of the Class of 1968 and native of Lewisburg, as a recipient of the College’s Distinguished Alumni Award.
Presented annually since 1962, the Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor given by the Alumni Association. It is based on professional and humanitarian accomplishment, and is considered the College’s “Alumni Hall of Fame.”
Miller graduated from Gettysburg with a degree in psychology and returned home to Lewisburg, where he began working at his father’s precision machine-parts manufacturing company. It didn’t take him long to change the trajectory of the business, as he established the Playworld brand in 1971 to focus on commercial play equipment manufacturing and built a distribution network to open new markets.
Over the next four decades, Playworld expanded and innovated its product lines exponentially to serve a multitude of audiences in a variety of contexts. The “Playmakers” system was a safer, more durable, post-and-platform system that debuted in 1985, the same year a new early-childhood brand, PlayExplorers, was created to meet the developmental needs of children 5 and under. The company made a commitment to all children in 1999, beginning a partnership with KaBoom! to help construct active play areas for children of all socio-economic communities.
In 2008, Playworld’s products became 99.999% PVC-free, minimizing the company’s carbon footprint.
Miller sold the company in 2016, retired in 2020, and currently serves as vice president of the Board of Directors for the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
The award will be presented to Miller later this year by Gettysburg College President Bob Iuliano. Also receiving the award will be Helen-Ann Comstock ’54, Mary Hagerty Ehrsam ’90, and Leon “Buddy” Glover ’71 (posthumously).
