LEWISBURG — The Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival will be held Feb. 4-5 i n Lewisburg.
The schedule of events for Friday, Feb. 4, includes:
• 10 a.m., Ice carving begins in front of Hufnagle Park.
• Noon, ice carving begins in front of the Post Office.
The Saturday, Feb. 5, schedule includes:
• 8 a.m. registration opens for the Frosty 5K, with the race starting at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Campus Theatre.
• 10 a.m., ice carving begins in front of the Greenspace Center.
• 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., children’s activities at the Greenspace Center, provided by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, the River Valley Nature School and the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.
• Noon to 2 p.m., pregame The Plunge, at Brasserie Louis.
• 11 to 4 p.m., The Chocolate Tour presented by the Donald Heiter Community Center.
• Noon, Ice carving begins at the corner of Second and Market streets.
• 2 p.m., The Polar Bear Plunge at the St. George Street landing.
• 3 to 4 p.m., The Hearty Chili Cook Off, to benefit the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
Thirty-nine ice sculptures will be set up Friday morning along Market Street.
